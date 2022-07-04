Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the following statement Monday, following the Fourth of July parade mass shooting in Highland Park, north of Chicago:

“Today, I ask all Illinoisans to pray for the families who have been devastated by the evil unleashed this morning in Highland Park, for those who have lost loved ones and for those who have been injured. I also ask that we all pray for our first responders at all levels of government who are actively working to bring the suspect into custody, and whose bravery undoubtedly saved innocent lives on the scene.

“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you.

“But grief will not bring the victims back, and prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence in our country.

“I will stand firm with Illinoisans and Americans: we must – and we will – end this plague of gun violence.”

Six people were killed and 24 others were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, according to officials.

The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said it appeared the gunman opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was later recovered at the scene.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill said the gunman — who is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous — is described as a white male, 18 to 20 years old, long black hair, small build and was wearing a white or blue T-shirt.