Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) recently issued five additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in lotteries held in the summer of 2021. These awardees join the 177 conditional licenses issued by the Administration in July, bringing the total number of issued licenses to 182 of 185 available licenses.

Locally, BLS Region 7, which covers the Davenport/Moline/Rock Island metro area, received three dispensary licenses back in July.

Of the businesses selected through the lottery, 41% are majority Black-owned, 7% are majority White-owned, and 4% are majority Latino-owned while 38% of awardees did not disclose the race of their owners.

“Illinois was the first state to include strong equity provisions in our legalizing statute, and the diversity of our new dispensary owners is further proof that prioritizing equity is not only possible, but makes our industry and our communities stronger,” said Governor Pritzker. “Each new conditional license represents an opportunity not only for economic growth in Illinois, but to better the lives of countless individuals and communities harmed by the war on drugs.”

Currently, only three of the 185 conditional adult use dispensary licenses remain to be issued. The Department is waiting for additional or updated documents from entities that did not receive conditional licenses. They anticipate processing the remaining conditional licenses as quickly as possible over the coming weeks once the documents are received and approved.

All businesses awarded Conditional Licenses will have 180 days to select a physical storefront location and obtain the full Adult Use Dispensing Organization License. If a Conditional Licensee is unable to find a suitable physical location within that time frame, they may request an extension of 180 days. Once a business has been issued an Adult Use Dispensing Organization License, they may begin purchasing and dispensing adult use cannabis.

“With more than 98% of conditional licenses issued, Illinois is well on track to more than double the number adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois and create countless new opportunities for people across the state,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “These new licenses will help ensure Illinois continues to set the stage as the most robust and diverse cannabis industry of any state in the country.”

The full list of licensees is available on the Department’s website here.