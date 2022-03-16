The Dixon Police Department arrested a Dixon man March 15 on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated domestic battery.

According to a press release, Dallas M. Helfrich, 23, was arrested in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue, on an outstanding Dixon Police Department arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse (3 counts, Class 2 Felony) and aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 Felony). Bond on the arrest warrant was set at $150,000. Helfrich was processed and turned over to the Lee County Jail since he could not post bond.

The release stated the Dixon Police Department received a report on March 11 that Helfrich was involved in a relationship with an individual under the age of 17 years old. With the assistance of the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center and Rockford-based Medical Evaluation Response Initiative Team (MERIT), the Dixon Police Department was able to bring forth criminal charges against Helfrich.

Anyone with information regarding illegal activity is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers who provide information that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.