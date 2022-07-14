A Milledgeville, IL man is behind bars after the Dixon Police Department charged him with multiple counts related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine, as well as child pornography and indecent solicitation of a child.

Casey W. Phillips, age 36, was arrested on outstanding Carroll County warrants on May 3 at approximately 8:02 p.m. Over the past several months, the Dixon Police Department had conducted a drug investigation involving Phillips. He was charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class 2 Felony, and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony.

After Phillips was arrested, officers continued their investigation and additional charges were filed against Phillips on July 12. He has been charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, both Class 3 Felonies, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, a Class 3 Felony, and Indecent Solicitation of Child by Means of the Internet, a Class 4 Felony.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers can remain anonymous and receive rewards of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.