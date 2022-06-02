An Oquawka man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Jason W. Parkins (photo: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office were assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant June 1 at a home in Keithsburg. A pickup truck pulled up to the residence, and deputies knew the driver, Jason W. Parkins, 47, had a suspended driver’s license. Parkins was arrested for the driving with a suspended license. Upon search of the vehicle, deputies found a glass smoking pipe and 12.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Parkins was transported to the Henderson County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing. Parkins is charged with driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine. Parkins’s vehicle is also being held, subject to seizure.