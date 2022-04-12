A Rock Falls man was arrested for home invasion and criminal sexual assault charges.

According to a release, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials arrested Daniel J. Yanes, 44, of Rock Falls April 11 for one count of home invasion, which is a Class X felony and one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

In February 2022, ISP DCI Agents began an investigation into an allegation of criminal sexual assault against Yanes. An arrest warrant was issued by the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office on April 11 for the charges with a $100,000 bond. Yanes turned himself in on the warrant and posted $10,000 bond (10% of $100,000 bond) and was released on April 11.