A Savanna man pled guilty Tuesday as part of a plea agreement to possession of methamphetamine, which is a Class 1 felony.

According to a press release, the charges stem from an investigation by the Illinois State Police Stateline Area Narcotics Team of Devon Brashaw, 35. Following his plea of guilty Tuesday, February 8, Judge Kevin Ward sentenced Brashaw to 4 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, served consecutively to his 10-year sentence in a Carroll County, IL methamphetamine case. This sentence will be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as Parole.

The Illinois State Police and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation of the case.