Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) is working with the State of Illinois to help local businesses receive recovery funds through a state grant program that was created to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Anderson and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) are hosting a Back to Business online webinar on Wednesday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m. The webinar will help businesses with the application process and answer questions regarding eligibility. DCEO representatives will be on hand to provide information and offer guidance to business owners.

“Businesses are still trying to recover after taking a hit during the COVID era,” said Sen. Anderson. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about how to apply and potentially receive grant money from the state for help in recovery efforts.”

The Back to Business program’s latest round of grants means $175 million is available for qualifying restaurants, hotels and creative arts organizations. All applicants will receive a grant if they meet eligibility requirements and submit the required documentation and attestations. Registration is required to participate in the webinar; email RSVP@sgop.ilga.gov to sign up. Participants must include their name, business name, address, and phone number. Participants will receive a link to the online webinar after they register.

Applications for the Back to Business program are due Wednesday, May 10. More information on the program can be found by clicking here.