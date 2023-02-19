The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place yesterday morning.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, preliminary information shows that at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Henry County Special Operations Squad were trying to serve an arrest/search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of N. Olive Street in Toulon, Ill. They encountered a subject inside his apartment, who reportedly attempted to strike officers with a machete. Officers shot at the subject, hitting him. The subject was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The Special Operations Squad is comprised of officers from multiple agencies.

The ISP will conduct an independent investigation and submit the case to the Stark County State’s Attorney when complete, the release says. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact ISP DCI at (309) 693-5015. The investigation is active and ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.