Illinois State Police are searching for a suspect wanted for involvement in an officer-involved shooting incident.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 obtained an arrest warrant for Carlos D. Jones, 43, of Peoria. Jones is wanted for reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from the officer-involved shooting incident which occurred shortly after midnight on January 31 in the 1200 block of E. McClure Avenue in Peoria.

According to a release, Jones is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Jones or any information on this case should call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations at

(309) 693-5015, Tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.