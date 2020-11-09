Illinois: 10,573 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,573 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Monday.

Illinois now has a total of 498,560 positive cases and 10,210 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 64,760 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 16.3%. Overall, Illinois has processed 8,469,064 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 2 through November 8 is 11.4%.

As of last night, 4,409 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 857 in the ICU and 376 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.