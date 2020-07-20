Illinois: 1,137 new cases, 6 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,137 new cases and 6 deaths on Monday. The state now has a total of 162,748 positive cases and 7,301 deaths.

There have been 34,598 tests processed in the past 24 hours and 2,279,109 overall. The 24 hours positivity rate was 3.4% and the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 13 through July 19 is 3.0%.

As of last night, 1,410 patients were reported in the hospital with COVID-19, with 308 in the ICU and 133 on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced two new cases for a total of 1,359 in the county. The low number of new cases, though, is probably an anomaly, according to Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

“We believe today’s low case count is just a blip in reporting from labs,” said Hill. “We know the virus is circulating widely in the community. We have reported 123 new cases in the last week alone, and the number of people needing inpatient hospital care for their infection has risen steadily this month. Please continue to stay vigilant. The only ways to prevent further infection are by wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands.”

The new cases are:

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

The number of deaths remains at 30 in the county.

Mercer County announced two new cases for a total of 37. The new cases involve a man in his 50s and man in his 90s. Of the active nine cases, six are isolating at home and three are hospitalized.

“This is the 8th positive case we’ve seen since July 16 which is the most positives that Mercer County has encountered in a 5-day period since the beginning of the testing.” said Carla Ewing, Administrator. “We are asking all of our community to practice what we know slows down the advancement of the virus – physical distancing 6 feet, wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, minimizing social gatherings and the other guidelines set forth by IDPH and the CDC.”

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.