Illinois: 11,632 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths, over 90,000 tested

Over 1,000 patients in the ICU

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 additional deaths on Monday.

Illinois now has a total of 585,248 positive cases and 10,779 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 90,612 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 12.8%. Overall, Illinois has processed 9,161,453 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 9 through November 15 is 12.5%.

As of last night, 5,581 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 1,144 in the ICU and 514 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.