Illinois: 1,187 new cases, 8 deaths; Rock Island County: 17 new cases

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,187 new positive cases and eight additional deaths.

There now have been 156,693 total cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 7,226 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 38,161 tests have been processed for a total of 2,079,601. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July 8 through July 14 is 3.1%.

As of last night, there were 1,454 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 324 in the ICU and 130 on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, giving the county 1,265. There are currently 15 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

The number of deaths in the county remains at 30.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

