Illinois: 1,195 new cases, 24 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,195 new positive cases and 24 additional deaths on Saturday.

There are now a total of 152,962 cases and 7,168 deaths in Illinois.

In the past 24 hours, 32,345 tests have been processed for a total of 1,944,088. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 4 through July 10 is 3.0%.

As of last night, 1,398 patients are hospitalized, with 321 in the ICU and 139 on ventilators.

Rock Island County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases giving the county 1,195 in total. There are currently 14 patients hospitalized.

“We are quite concerned about the rising number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Please continue to wear a mask when in public, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others and stay home as much as possible. These are our best tools to decrease infections and keep from overwhelming our health care system.”

The new cases are:

  • A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
  • A girl younger than 13 who is isolating at home
  • A girl younger than 13 who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 80s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 70s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 70s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his teens who is isolating at home
  • A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

Mercer County announced their 29th positive case. It involves a male in his teens.

