Illinois: 1,384 new cases, 22 deaths; Rock Island County: 30 new cases

There were 1,384 new cases and 22 deaths announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday. The number of new cases is the highest since June 2.

Overall, the state has 159,334 cases and 7,272 deaths related to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 43,692 tests were processed, surpassing Thursday’s number as the highest to date. There are now a total of 2,166,299 tests reported by labs. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 10 through July 16 is 3.0%.

As of last night, there were 1,431 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19, with 309 in the ICU and 128 on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 30 new cases for a total of 1,315 in the county. It is the 22nd consecutive day of daily new cases above 10. The longest before that was eight days back in mid-April. Currently, 21 patients are hospitalized.

“The numbers we are reporting today are reminiscent of March and April, which had thought was the height of the pandemic,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “More than half of these patients are younger than 40. We need everyone’s help to stop the transmission of this virus – 21 people in Rock Island County right now are sick enough with COVID-19 to need 24-hour, in-person hospital care.”

The new cases are:

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Mercer County reported two more cases, involving a female in her 30s and a male in his teens, for a total of 32 in the county. The county now has four active cases, with three isolating at home and one in the hospital. All the other cases have completed their isolation period.

Henry County reported it has 133 confirmed cases as of Friday. No information was released on the new cases in that county.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.