Illinois: 1,392 new cases, 7 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday 1,392 new positive cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

The total number of cases in the state is 252,353 and the total number of deaths is at 8,186.

In the past 24 hours, 31,363 tests were processed with 4,478,710 overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 1 through September 7 is 4.0%.

As of last night, there were 1,504 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 343 in the ICU and 133 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.