Illinois: 1,527 new cases, 104 deaths

The numbers for new cases and deaths in Illinois on Thursday were up slightly from the past few days.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,527 new cases, for a total of 115,833. There were 104 deaths giving the state 5,186 overall.

There were 25,993 tests performed in the past day and 829,966 tests given overall. The seven-day statewide positivity rate from May 21 – 27 is 8.3%, which has continued to drop over the past week.

Currently there are 3,649 patients hospitalized, 1,009 in the ICU, and 566 on ventilators.

Rock Island County continued to see a low number of new cases with two reported on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county is at 688.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 20s who is being treated in a hospital

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

There are nine patients hospitalized.

Here is a breakdown of how the cases look in Rock Island County this week from the Illinois Department of Public Health, although the data may be delayed and not reflect recently reported cases:

Asymptomatic: 5.94%

Deceased: 3.44%

Still symptomatic, at home: 47.97%

Still symptomatic, hospitalized: 5.63%

Symptoms resolved: 27.03%

Unknown symptom status: 2.19%

Unspecified other: 7.81%

In other counties, Whiteside and Henry Counties each reported one new case. The Whiteside County case involved an individual in their 50s. The county now has 136 cases. There were no details given about the Henry County case. That county has 72 confirmed cases.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.