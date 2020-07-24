Illinois: 1,532 new cases, 19 deaths; Rock Island County: 22 new cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,532 new positive cases and 19 additional deaths on Friday.

There are now a total of 168,457 cases and 7,385 deaths in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 44,330 tests were processed for a total of 2,432,523. The 24 hour positivity rate is 3.5% and the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 17 through July 23 is 4.3%.

As of last night, there were 1,471 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, with 325 in the ICU and 115 on ventilators.

There were 22 new cases reported in Rock Island County for a total of 1,451 cases. Currently, 20 patients are in the hospital and the number of deaths remains at 30.

The new cases are:

  • A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 90s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 90s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 80s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 70s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
  • A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

