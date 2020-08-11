Illinois: 1,549 new cases, 20 deaths; Rock Island County: 14 new cases, 0 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday 1,549 new positive cases and 20 additional deaths.

The state now has a total of 196,948 cases of COVID-19 and 7,657 deaths due to the virus.

In the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 41,362 tests for a total of 3,147,703. The positivity rate for the past day is 3.7% while the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for August 4 through August 10 is 4.1%.

As of last night, 1,459 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, with 336 in the ICU and 127 on a ventilator.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced 14 new cases and no additional deaths. This is the first day since August 4 that the county did not report a death due to COVID-19.

The totals for positive cases in the county is at 1,800 and deaths are at 39.

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

Due to power outage because of the storm, the case descriptions for Monday’s new cases were not released. These are the nine new cases from Monday:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

