Illinois: 1,624 new cases, 20 deaths; Rock Island County: 32 new cases

Mercer County sees the most new cases in a 7-day period

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,624 new cases and 20 additional deaths. The new cases is the highest since May 25.

There are a total of 166,925 cases and 7,367 deaths in the state.

In the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 39,706 tests processed for a total 2,388,193. The positivity rate for the past day is 4.1% and the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 16 through July 22 is 3.4%.

As of last night, there were 1,473 patients in hospitals with COVID-19, with 309 in the ICU and 135 on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 32 new cases, bringing the total number to 1,429. There are currently 18 patients hospitalized and deaths due to COVID-19 remain at 30 in the county.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his teens who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is being treated at a hospital

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

In Mercer County, three new cases were reported to give the county 43 in total. There have been 14 positive cases since July 16 which is the most in a 7-day period in Mercer County.

The three cases involve:

male in his 60s

female in her 40s

female in her 90s

Of the 12 active cases in the county, nine are isolating at home and three are hospitalized.

