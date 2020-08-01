Illinois: 1,639 new cases, 8 deaths; Rock Island County: 16 new cases, 0 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Saturday 1,639 new cases and eight additional deaths.

There are now 180,476 total cases and 7,503 total deaths in Illinois.

In the past 24 hours, 39,809 tests were processed with 2,739,377 in total. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July 25 through July 31 is 3.9%.

As of last night, 1,347 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 334 in the ICU, and 148 on a ventilator.

Rock Island County announced 16 new cases and no additional deaths. The county has a total of 1,591 positive cases and 31 deaths. Currently, there are nine patients in the hospital.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 60s

A woman in her 50s

Three women in their 40s

Two women in their 30s

Two women in their 20s

Two men in their 50s

Two men in their 40s

A man in his 30s

Two boys in their teens

