Illinois: 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday 1,709 new positive cases and 13 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 289,639 positive cases and 8,614 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 41,142 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 4.2%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,520,652 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 21 through September 27 is 3.7%.

As of last night, 1,491 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 346 in the ICU and 135 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss