Illinois: 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday 1,709 new positive cases and 13 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 289,639 positive cases and 8,614 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 41,142 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 4.2%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,520,652 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 21 through September 27 is 3.7%.

As of last night, 1,491 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 346 in the ICU and 135 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.