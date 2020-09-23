Illinois: 1,848 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday 1,848 new positive cases and 22 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 279,114 positive cases and 8,508 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 46,391 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 4.0%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,231,607 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 16 through September 22 is 3.5%.

As of last night, 1,563 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 351 in the ICU and 144 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.