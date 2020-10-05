Illinois: 1,853 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,853 new positive cases and 14 additional deaths on Monday.

Illinois now has a total of 303,394 positive cases and 8,805 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 38,538 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 4.8%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,924,956 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 28 through October 4 is 3.4%.

As of last night, 1,631 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 382 in the ICU and 155 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.