Illinois: 1,941 new cases, 21 deaths; Rock Island County: 25 new cases, 1 death

Illinois processes the highest number of tests in a day

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday 1,941 new cases and 21 additional deaths.

There are now a total of 178,837 cases and 7,495 deaths due to COVID-19 in Illinois.

In the past 24 hours, there were 49,782 tests processed, the single day highest in Illinois, with 2,699,568 in total. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July 24 through July 30 is 3.9%

As of last night, there were 1,369 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, with 346 of them in the ICU, and 148 on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional death, a man in his 90s, that was not included in the state’s reported deaths. The county’s number of deaths is now 31.

There were also 25 new positive cases in the county for an overall total of 1575 cases. Currently, 12 patients are in the hospital.

The new cases are:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

