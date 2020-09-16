Illinois: 1,941 new positive cases, 35 additional deaths

There were 1,941 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

The total number of cases is in Illinois is 266,151 and deaths are 8,367.

In the past 24 hours, 52,311 tests were processed with 4,863,138 overall.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 9 through September 15 is 3.7%

As of last night, 1,565 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, with 345 in the ICU and 143 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.