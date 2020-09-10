Illinois: 1,953 new cases, 28 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Thursday 1,953 new positive cases and 28 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

Illinois has a total of 255,643 cases and 8,242 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 48,982 tests were processed for 4,575,721 overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from September 3 through September 9 is 3.8%.

As of last night, 1,609 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 346 in the ICU and 141 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.