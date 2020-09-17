Illinois: 2,056 new cases out of 57,800 tested, 25 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Thursday 2,056 new positive cases and 25 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 268,207 positive cases and 8,392 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 57,800 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.6%. Overall, Illinois has processed 4,920,938 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 10 through September 17 is 3.6%.

As of last night, 1,558 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 359 in the ICU and 144 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.