Illinois: 2,157 new cases, 37 deaths, 50,362 tested

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday 2,157 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 225,627.

There were also 37 additional deaths announced, which included a reported death of a male in his 90s from Bureau County, and five deaths from Rock Island County, four of which were first announced by the Rock Island County Health Department on Monday and Tuesday. The total number of deaths in the state in now at 7,954.

In the past 24 hours, 50,362 tests were processed for an overall total of 3,831,412. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for August 19 through August 25 is 4.0%.

As of last night, there were 1,573 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, with 350 in the ICU, and 132 are on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 15 new cases and no additional deaths. The total number of cases in the county is at 2,106 and the number of deaths remained at 56.

Currently, there are 13 patients in the hospital.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 60s

4 women in their 50s

3 women in their 20s

2 men in their 70s

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 30s

1 boy in his teens

1 boy younger than 10

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.