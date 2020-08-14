Illinois: 2,264 new cases, 25 deaths, 49,541 tested

There were 2,264 new positive cases out of 49,541 tests reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday. That is the second highest number of tests processed in a single day in Illinois, behind only the 49,782 on July 31.

The total number of cases is at 202,691 out of 3,285,348 tested overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for August 8 through August 14 is 4.1%.

There were also reported 25 additional deaths in Illinois due to COVID-19, including a woman in her 80s from Bureau County.

As of last night, 1,612 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 345 in the ICU and 126 on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 14 new cases and no additional deaths. The county total of positive cases is at 1,856 and deaths remain at 40. There are currently 13 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

