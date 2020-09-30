Illinois: 2,273 new cases, 58,546 tests, 35 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,273 new positive cases and 35 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Illinois now has a total of 293,274 positive cases and 8,672 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 58,546 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 5.2%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,624,822 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 23 through September 29 is 3.6%.

As of last night, 1,632 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 378 in the ICU and 152 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.