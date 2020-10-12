Illinois: 2,472 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,742 new positive cases and 13 additional deaths on Monday.

Illinois now has a total of 321,892 positive cases and 8,997 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 47,579 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 5.8%. Overall, Illinois has processed 6,355,261 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 5 through October 11 is 4.3%.

As of last night, 1,764 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 377 in the ICU and 153 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.