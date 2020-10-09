Illinois: 2,818 new COVID-19 cases, 71,599 tested, 35 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,818 new positive cases and 35 additional deaths on Friday.

Illinois now has a total of 313,518 positive cases and 8,945 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 71,599 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.9%. Overall, Illinois has processed 6,177,379 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 2 through October 8 is 3.8%.

As of last night, 1,812 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 395 in the ICU and 153 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.