Illinois: 3,874 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, over 80,000 tested

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,874 new positive cases and 31 additional deaths on Friday.

Illinois now has a total of 364,033 positive cases and 9,418 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 82,256 tests were processed, which is the second highest number of daily tests, for a single-day positivity rate of 4.7%. Overall, Illinois has processed 7,113,338 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 16 through October 22 is 5.6%.

As of last night, 2,498 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 511 in the ICU and 197 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.