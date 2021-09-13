Illinois 5/92 to close for railroad work

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that Illinois Routes 5/92 in East Moline will be closed at the BNSF Railway crossing from September 20 through September 25.

The crossing is located between Morton Drive and Barstow Road.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to remove and replace their at-grade crossing and repave the approaches. There will be a marked detour directing traffic to Morton Drive, 40th Street, 158th Street North and Barstow Road.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be

prepared for slow and stopped traffic.