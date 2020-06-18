Illinois: 593 new cases, 55 deaths; Iowa: 358 new cases, 6 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 593 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 additional deaths on Thursday. The overall total in the state is 134,778 positive cases and 6,537 deaths.

While the new cases are up slightly from yesterday, it is still the third lowest number of new cases in the month of June and continued the trend of under 700 daily new cases for the week.

In the past 24 hours, 25,504 tests were processed bringing the total number of tested to 1,283,832. The positivity rate for the past day is 2.3%, while the seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 11 through June 17 is 3%.

In Iowa, after checking the COVID-19 in Iowa website at 10:45am on Thursday, there were 358 new cases and 6 deaths added to the numbers from yesterday. Iowa now has 24,737 total positive cases and 677 deaths.

Overall 239,598 Iowans have been tested and 15,453 are reported recovered from the virus. The positivity rate for the all the tests is at 10.3%.

Locally, the Rock Island County Health Department reported five new cases on Thursday bringing the total number to 791.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

There is currently one patient in the hospital.

On the Iowa side, Scott County had six new cases, according to the COVID-19 in Iowa website, and has 417 overall. It was also indicated that 366 of the overall cases have recovered.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois and Iowa, visit either the Illinois Department of Public Health website or the COVID-19 in Iowa website.