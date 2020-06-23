Illinois: 601 new cases, 38 deaths; Rock Island County: 10 new cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The state now has 137,825 total cases and 6,707 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 20,507 tests were processed for an overall total of 1,399,510. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for June 16 through June 22 is 2%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 10 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 822. There are currently three patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Whiteside County announced three new cases of COVID-19 to give the county 178 in total.

The new cases involve:

1 individual under 10

1 individual under 20

1 individual in their 20s

