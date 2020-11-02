Illinois: 6,222 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths, 68,118 tested

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday 6,222 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 423,502 positive cases and 9,810 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 68,118 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 9.1%. Overall, Illinois has processed 7,876,421 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from October 26 through November 1 is 8.1%.

As of last night, 3,371 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 722 in the ICU and 298 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.