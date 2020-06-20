Illinois: 634 new cases, 45 deaths; Rock Island County: 3 new cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 634 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional deaths on Saturday.

The state now has a total of 136,104 positive cases and 6,625 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 25,965 tests were processed making the positivity rate for that time period 2.4%. Overall, 1,336,968 tests have been processed making the overall positivity rate in the state 10.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 13 through June 19 is 3%.

Rock Island County reported three new cases and no deaths on Saturday. The county total is now 796 positive cases and deaths remained at 28. One patient is currently hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

The Mercer County Health Department reported its 20th case in the county late Friday night. The case involves a woman between the ages of 50-70.

