Illinois: 673 new cases, 29 deaths; Rock Island County: 8 new cases, no patients hospitalized

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 673 new cases on Saturday, the eighth straight days of daily new cases below 1,000. The total for the state is 131,871.

There were also 29 additional deaths for a total of 6,289. The daily reports of deaths has remained below 100 for just over a week.

The state processed 21,844 tests is the past 24 hours for a 3/1% positivity rate for that time period. Overall, 1,168,945 tests have been conducted for an overall positivity rate of 11.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from June 6 through June 12 is 3%.

In Rock Island County eight new cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the county total to 778.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

There are now no patients currently hospitalized.

