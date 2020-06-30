Illinois: 724 new cases, 23 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 724 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the state total to 143,185.

They also announced 23 additional deaths related to the coronavirus. This included the 29th death reported on Monday by the Rock Island County Health Department involving a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized. The state of Illinois now has 6,293 reported deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 31,069 tests were processed for at total of 1,602,965. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 23 through June 29 is 2.6%.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced 12 new positive cases giving the county 947. There are currently three patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding the cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Whiteside County reported two additional cases for a total of 189 in the county.

The cases involve:

an individual in their 30s

an individual in their 50s

Henry County also announced two new cases giving the 91 positive cases in total. The health department gave a status report for 81 of the cases:

Symptomatic at home: 12

Symptomatic in hospital: 0

Asymptomatic: 13

Symptoms resolved: 53

Unknown symptom status: 2

Deaths: 1

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.