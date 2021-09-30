Illinois 84 will be closed at railway crossing beginning Oct. 4

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois 84 in Colona will be closed at the BNSF Railway crossing from Monday, Oct. 4, through Saturday, Oct. 9, a news release says. The crossing is between Poppy Garden Road and U. S. Route 6.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to remove and replace their at-grade crossing and repave the approaches. There will be a marked detour directing traffic to Poppy Garden Road, Green River Road and U. S. Route 6.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, visit the IDOT’s traveler information map.