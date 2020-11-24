Illinois: 9,469 new COVID-19 cases, 125 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 125 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Illinois now has a total of 674,089 positive cases and 11,677 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 97,323 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 9.7%. Overall, Illinois has processed 9,990,304 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 17 through November 23 is 10.4%.

As of last night, 6,134 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 1,203 in the ICU and 668 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.