Illinois: 955 new cases, 23 deaths; Rock Island County: 14 new cases

There were 955 new positive cases and 23 additional deaths reported on Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health. That brings the state totals to 163,703 cases and 7,324 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 29,745 tests were processed for a total of 2,308,854. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 14 through July 20 is 3.1%.

As of last night, there were 1,466 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, with 320 in the ICU and 142 on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,373 in the county. There are currently 14 patients in the hospital. Deaths in the county remains at 30.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his teens who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

The overall positivity rate in Rock Island County is 4.8%.

The Mercer County Health Department reported three new cases giving the county 40 in total.

The three new cases are:

Male in his 70s

Male in his 20s

Female in her 60s

Of the 12 active cases, nine are isolating at home and three are hospitalized.

Henry County reported two new cases for a total of 144. The positivity rate in the county is 2.3%.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.