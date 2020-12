FILE – In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker said during a stop in Rock Island, Ill., Monday, July 27, 2020, that “things are not moving in the right direction” in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois, where officials reported a sixth day in a row of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases. Earlier in Quincy, the Democrat said he didn’t expect life in Illinois to return to normal until sometime next year. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

The update comes the same day Illinois reported another 6,762 cases and 135 deaths.

More than 15,500 people in the state have died from COVID-19 with 918,070 total known cases.

Public health officials renewed their requests for people to limit travel and interactions outside their households during the holidays.