Illinois American Water announced it is accepting applications for its 2022 Environmental Grant Program to support environmental stewards focused on innovative, community-based projects to improve, restore and protect Illinois watersheds.

According to a release:

For over 10 years, Illinois American Water has supported diverse initiatives such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives, hazardous waste collection efforts, education efforts and more.

To apply for an Environmental Grant, organizations must submit applications for projects which are located in an Illinois American Water service area, as well as:

• address a source water or watershed protection need in the community

• be completed between May 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022

• be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

• be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

• provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after grant monies are utilized)

Illinois American Water