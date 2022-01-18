Illinois American Water welcomed new program director to leadership team

Illinois American Water announced Jennifer Morrison as Program Director of Supplier Diversity and Community Outreach.

According to a press release:

In her new role, Morrison will enhance the company’s relationships with diverse organizations to broaden the utilization of minority, women and veteran suppliers. She will also be a strategic partner to business unit leaders and Human Resources to design and develop Inclusion & Diversity workforce strategies. She reports to Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner and will work from Illinois American Water’s Woodridge, Ill. office. Illinois American Water

Morrison joined Illinois American Water from WEC Energy Group, where her positions included Contracts Manager, Supplier Diversity Manager, Commodity Portfolio Manager and Operations Supervisor. Morrison has a master’s degree in corporate and public communications and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Jennifer Morrison, Program Director of Supplier Diversity and Community Outreach, Illinois American Water (amwater.com/ilaw)

“Illinois American Water understands that our diversity is our strength as reflected in the inclusivity of our employees and the communities we serve. We are pleased Jennifer has joined our team to help lead and support our ongoing Inclusion & Diversity efforts,” Ladner said. “Creating an inclusive and diverse work environment requires a commitment and openness to change, and the right leadership to support that change. Jennifer brings not only a wealth of knowledge, but also incredible passion to this position.”

Illinois American Water is a subsidiary of American Water and provides water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people.