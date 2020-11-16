Illinois among top 20 charitable states

Illinois is among the most generous states in the country, a new survey reeveals.
With the U.S. ranked as the most generous country over the past 10 years by the World Giving Index, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its reported on Most Charitable States for 2021 (with accompanying videos), in addition to its picks for Best Charities for 2021 and a Charity Calculator to help donors decide where and how to give, a news release says.
To determine where the most generous Americans are inspiring others to be more selfless, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 19 key indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranges from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless.
The most charitable states are:
- Utah
- Minnesota
- Maryland
- Oregon
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- North Dakota
- Maine
- Colorado
- Alaska
- Georgia
- Wyoming
- Washington
- New Hampshire
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Wisconsin
- New York
- Illinois
Key Stats
- The charities with the highest ratings from WalletHub include the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, Animal Welfare Institute and World Resources Institute.
- Vermont has the most charities per capita, 30.58, which is 4.5 times more than in Nevada, the state with the fewest at 6.86.
- Utah has the highest volunteer rate, 51.00 percent, which is 2.2 times higher than in Florida, the state with the lowest at 22.80 percent.
- Utah has the most volunteer hours per capita, 56.29, which is 3.3 times more than in Mississippi, the state with the fewest at 17.24.