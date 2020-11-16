Illinois among top 20 charitable states

Illinois is among the most generous states in the country, a new survey reeveals.

With the U.S. ranked as the most generous country over the past 10 years by the World Giving Index, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its reported on Most Charitable States for 2021 (with accompanying videos), in addition to its picks for Best Charities for 2021 and a Charity Calculator to help donors decide where and how to give, a news release says.

To determine where the most generous Americans are inspiring others to be more selfless, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 19 key indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranges from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless.

The most charitable states are:

Utah Minnesota Maryland Oregon Ohio Pennsylvania Virginia North Dakota Maine Colorado Alaska Georgia Wyoming Washington New Hampshire Arkansas North Carolina Wisconsin New York Illinois

Key Stats