Illinois and Iowa each have deadliest day due to COVID-19; Rock Island County adds 25 cases

Both Illinois and Iowa reported the highest number of deaths in a single-day due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Illinois announced 176 deaths while Iowa had 19. Despite the high number of deaths, none were reported in any of the local counties. Illinois now has lost 2,838 individuals and Iowa has lost 207 to the virus.

Illinois also reported 2,122 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 65,962. Iowa announced 408 giving that state 207 overall.

Locally in Illinois, Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new cases. The county now has 516 in total. 23 patients are currently hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 30s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Henry County in Illinois didn’t report any new cases to be added to their 55 total, but they did release that the county now has 13 positive cases connected to the outbreak at the Tyson plant in Joslin.

No other local Illinois counties reported any new cases.

On the Iowa side, Muscatine County has an increase of 28 cases giving the county 415 in total.

Scott County now has 255 after reporting 10 new cases on Tuesday.

The other local Iowa counties had 5 or less reported cases.

